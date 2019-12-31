Windy and cold with snow showers Tuesday

A band of light snow will move through the northern half of the state this morning. Most of the snow will be fairly light and any accumulation will be less than a inch but with it being New Year’s Eve and some of you traveling I wanted to put us in Alert Mode. The 1” totals will be across northern locations, in the metro area a coating of accumulation will be possible but to the south not much if any accumulation is expected.

The other issue today continues to be the wind. It will remain gusty throughout much of the day making our highs in the low to mid 30s feeling even colder so bundle up all day long. As we ring in the new year temperatures will be around 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

