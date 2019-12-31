One killed, suspect in custody, after police chase ends in crash in Lawrence

One person was killed after a suspect ran into their car during a chase Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted to stop a driver, who was a suspect in a federal firearms investigation, around 1 p.m. near Newport Drive and Pendleton Pike, but the driver did not pull over, IMPD Officer Grace Sibley said in a press release.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it entered Hancock County, Sibley said.

The suspect eventually crashed into another car near Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon Road in Lawrence after disregarding a traffic light, Sibley said. IMPD officers were looking for the vehicle at the time of the crash but not pursuing it.

