Kanye West Going On Tour With Pastor Joel Osteen

It’s no big surprise that this was going to happen. Kanye West is reportedly taking his Sunday Service choir on tour alongside the famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen. According to reports, the duo announced they are taking the show on the road across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Detroit. The news comes after reports emerged the pair have booked New York’s Yankee’s Stadium for May 2nd, 2020, which is the first stop on the jaunt. The pair will then take over the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago sometime in September, 2021, as well as Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium sometime that same year.

(Source-Yahoo! Entertainment)

