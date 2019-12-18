Concerns raised about snow covering sidewalks near Hamilton Southeastern Schools

FISHERS — An employee at Hamilton Southeastern School District reached out to RTV6 after sidewalks near a school were covered with snow and making the walk to school difficult.

The sidewalk was covered with snow on Tuesday and made it a hassle for students walking to and from school.

“I hadn’t noticed before but they aren’t shoveled sidewalks,” Mitch Miller, who works across from the schools on Olio Road, said.”They are completely covered.”

The school district employee who first brought their concerns to RTV6 says this happens every year and no one knows who is supposed to shovel it.

