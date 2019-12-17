Jay-Z Names New CEO Of Roc Nation

Jay-Z is passing the Roc Nation crown to a new CEO and the future of the company is in fact female. Hov announced Friday that Desiree Perez will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Roc Nation. In her new role as CEO, Perez will lead development and growth across all aspects of Roc Nation including music, management, publishing, touring, TV/film, and philanthropy. Previously named Roc Nation CEO, Jay Brown, will now serve as Vice Chairman of the New York City-based business. Perez is a co-founder of Roc Nation and prior to her new CEO title, served as the agency’s COO for 10 years. The entertainment powerhouse is the current label home for J. Cole, Jaden Smith, Rapsody, Rihanna, Vic Mensa, Willow Smith, and more.

(Source-All Hip Hop)

