Indiana University investigating incident involving assault and slurs at fraternity

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University said it is investigating an incident that allegedly occurred at a fraternity Friday night.

The school said in a statement that IU Police Department detectives, the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office and federal authorities are investigating the incident at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity that allegedly involved physical assault, along with anti-Semitic and racial slurs.

Pi Kappa Phi was placed on an organizational cease and desist, which the school said means its members cannot host or participate in activities at the fraternity while the investigation is ongoing. The IU Interfraternity Council also suspended the group’s activities, according to the university.

