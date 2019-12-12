Lizzo Named TIME’s Entertainer Of The Year

Lizzo is going into 2020 with eight Grammy nominations and the title of TIME’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year. Lizzo took to her Twitter account yesterday to celebrate her latest honor. In the post, she retweeted her cover of TIME magazine and captioned it “are you not entertained?” Beyond Lizzo’s accomplishments, the Entertainer of the Year has been under scrutiny for flaunting her body lately. She most recently sparked controversy by twerking to her song “Juice” in a revealing thong during a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday.

(Source-TIME)

