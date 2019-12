Gabrielle Union is giving us a stylish Christmas.

The actress and mom is teaming up with all of our favorite store NEW YOUR AND COMPANY! That’s right. Gabrielle will be releasing a 51 piece collection with the clothing store.

Gabrielle said that she wanted to create a look that not only she would wear but something her mom, auntie, cousins and friends would rock as well!

The clothes will be priced anywhere between $55 and $200

Source: blackenterprise.com

