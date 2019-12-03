Gabrielle Union Speaks Out After Departure From America’s Got Talent

Gabrielle Union is speaking out amid reports of her firing from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The actress thanked her supporters for sending encouragement her way. The producers of AGT and NBC issued a statement yesterday saying they are communicating with Union, who was let go from the show after reportedly expressing concern over offensive incidents on the show’s set. The statement also said they ensure “a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.” They network and show producers are working with Union to hear more about her concerns. NBC confirmed last week that the actress and Julianne Hough will not be returning as judges on the series.

(Source-Deadline)

