Real Housewives of Atlanta Open Casting

If you know anybody in the Atlanta area or you plan on moving and living a lavish life style this opening casting could be for you.
Real Housewives of Atlanta is looking for new cast members!
Under certain circumstances…
You must be married to a doctor or you must be a physician yourself.
And of course your lifestyle must be over the top! Send all your details to ATLDoctors@gmail.com
