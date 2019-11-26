Entertainment Buzz
Real Housewives of Atlanta Open Casting

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

If you know anybody in the Atlanta area or you plan on moving and living a lavish life style this opening casting could be for you.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is looking for new cast members!

Under certain circumstances…

You must be married  to a doctor or  you must be a physician yourself.

And of course your lifestyle must be over the top! Send all your details to ATLDoctors@gmail.com

Kenya Moore Is Returning To "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Just Like We Knew She Would

Source: patch.com

