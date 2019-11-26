Facebook Announces Market Research App That Pays Users to Take Surveys

Facebook is unveiling a new market research app that will pay users to take surveys to help improve the social media outlet. The app will be called Facebook Viewpoints and it will help improve all of the company’s platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and much more. It will only be available to users who have a Facebook account and it will require the user to provide personal information including date of birth, gender, email and country of residence. Facebook’s product manager says they will not sell personal data to third parties, but they aim to understand how users interact with the platform.

