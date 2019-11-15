Colts Brissett Has Full Practice;Pacers Take On Rockets

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is on his way back. Brissett was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and all signs point to him returning to start on Sunday against the Jaguars. He sat out against the loss to Miami in Week 10, and Brian Hoyer tossed three interceptions in his place. The 5-and-4 Colts look to end a two-game slide as Jacksonville comes to town. Meanwhile, the Pacers will take their four game win streak on the road Friday night to visit the Houston Rockets. Since losing the first three games of the season, Indiana has won seven-of-eight. Tonight’s game will be the first of a back-to-back, as the Pacers will return home on Saturday to host Milwaukee.

