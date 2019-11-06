Groups gathers on near east side to make quality of life plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents, employees and business owners on the east side of Indianapolis came together to decide what they want for the future.

From arts and culture, to housing, safety and transportation, the residents on the near east side hope elected officials will listen.

“I think that Indianapolis does a great job of supporting this outside influence from the conventions and I think as a resident and a homeowner especially on the near east side were looking to infuse more culture from our local artists our local businesses, local thinkers bring what makes Indianapolis and the Midwest unique,” Chris Smith said.

The group made of the list of things they want those in the City-County Building to take action on to improve their neighborhoods.

