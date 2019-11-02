Solange Knowles Splits From Husband Of Five Years

Solange Knowles has split from her husband after five years of marriage.

The Cranes in the Sky hitmaker confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday that she and filmmaker Alan Ferguson decided to separate earlier this year.

It was the second marriage for Beyonce’s younger sister.

Solange was also previously married to her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith, the father of her 15-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. She was just 17 when they wed, and they divorced in 2007.

