Demolition underway at Oaktree Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an eyesore since its last residents were evicted five years ago. Now, an apartment complex best known for criminal activity is coming down.

On Wednesday, after years of efforts to get rid of them, the wrecking ball was finally let loose on the Oaktree Apartments near 42nd Street and Post Road. The 19-acre property has been vacant due to a court order sine 2014, and a judge issued an order to tear it down last year.

The City-County Council finally approved funding to tear down the complex in April.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: