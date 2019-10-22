TUPAC SHAKUR ARRESTED FOR METH POSSESSION AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

We know, We know…. Right about now, you’re not sure what to do with the info, but the bottom line is that it’s all true. And yes, the Tupac Shakur you are no doubt thinking about was black and unfortunately, is still deceased.

So, what we are left with is a white Tupac! This one is alive, but not doing so well after he was arrested in Johnson City, Tennessee.

You see, this Tupac A Shakur, who is 40, was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly threatening police with a knife.

Johnson City police officers were trying to arrest Shakur on a warrant when he “attempted to lunge towards [them] with a knife in his hand before being taken to the ground,” according to authorities.

Police also said a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine were also found on Shakur.

Yes, he’s heavily tatted like the late rapper/actor, they, of course, don’t bear any resemblance to each other. On the other hand, would you believe, they do share the same name – down to the middle initial – though it’s not clear if that was Shakur’s given name or if he changed it later in life.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, as far this dude’s arrest, here’s the deal. The officers were responding to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Shakur, who had active warrants for his arrest from another department.

