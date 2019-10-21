Brissett Sets Personal Best As Colts Top Texans

Jacoby Brissett threw for a career-high four touchdown passes as the Colts beat the Texans 30-23 in Indianapolis. Brissett threw for 326 yards and connected with Zach Pascal twice, T.Y. Hilton, and Eric Ebron for scores. Pascal finished with 106 yards on six catches while Hilton had 74 yards on six receptions. The Colts are 4-2. Deshaun Watson had 308 yards passing with a touchdown but threw two picks for Houston. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 106 yards and caught his first touchdown since Week One. The Texans are now 4-and-3.

Next up for the Colts, a home date with the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is at 1pm.

