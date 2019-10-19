Elijah Cummings Body To Lie In State At U.S. Capitol

The body of Congressman Elijah Cummings will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. The Maryland Democrat passed away last Thursday at the age of 68 after battling a number of health issues. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced that Cummings body will lie in state in National Statuary Hall. There will be a formal ceremony Thursday morning followed by a public viewing. House Speaker Pelosi called Cummings the “North Star” of the House of Representatives.

(Source-ABCNews)

