Sanders Returns To Campaign Trail, Secures Endorsement From AOC

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is kicking off his return to the campaign trail with a big endorsement. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the 78-year-old Vermont senator Saturday at a rally in Queens. AOC credited Sanders with being at the forefront of ideas like Medicare for All, a living wage and student debt forgiveness. Sanders returned the glowing endorsement, saying it’s astounding how much AOC has been able to transform politics in the U.S. in just one year.

(Source-CNN)

