Kanye West’s Sunday Service Trademark Plans Shot Down

Kanye West’s dreams of tying his Sunday Service gospel get togethers to a new clothing line have been shot down, because someone else already has the trademark.

The rapper was hoping to design his own Sunday Service gear and he applied for exclusive ownership of the term, only to be told it already belongs to another party, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office bosses.

Documents obtained by TMZ, show that his application was rejected as the name has already been registered.

Kanye applied for the trademark in July after selling Sunday Service gear at the Coachella festival in California. Since then, the rap star has been touring North America with his spiritual weekly event, which often features a choir singing West’s songs.

