LaLa Anthony Clapbacks At People Who Says, “She Can’t Act.”

LaLa Anthony has finally hit her breaking point.
After her role on the hit show ‘Power’ comes to an end and her character Keisha Grant was killed.
LaLa took to Instagram to express her last season on the show:
SPOILER ALERT‼️Last night was so emotional for me. This was hard to watch😢I want to thank @50cent & @courtneyakemp for giving me the chance to bring LAKEISHA GRANT to life. I’m forever grateful to the two of them for believing in me. @naturi4real you are an amazing talent and an amazing friend. Im so glad we took this ride together❤️ @josephsikora4 I thank you everyday for the work we did. You are phenomenal! That final scene, when you walked in and dropped to your knees…WOW. You pushed me to grow as an actor & a person. I was honored to be your KEISHA. I’m going to miss working with you so much😢 @omarihardwickofficial & the the rest of the POWER cast and crew my love for all of you runs deep. We are a family🙏🏽and finally to the fans of Power. I love all of you so much❤️Thank you for taking this ride every season with us. You have made Power a show people will never forget. Thanks for riding with Lakeisha. Whether you loved her or hated her…I appreciate you so much. Love really makes you do crazy things🤪‼️From the bottom of my heart Thank you. Thank you. Thank you ❤️❤️RIP LAKEISHA GRANT… I love you❤️ @power_starz #powertv #lakeishagrant
It was quick for non LaLa fans to say that they are happy her role on Power is over because she can’t act.
LaLa clapped back and said, “If people can do better why aren’t they getting the acting jobs she’s getting.”
Period!
