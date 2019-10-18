LaLa Anthony Clapbacks At People Who Says, “She Can’t Act.”

LaLa Anthony has finally hit her breaking point.

After her role on the hit show ‘Power’ comes to an end and her character Keisha Grant was killed.

LaLa took to Instagram to express her last season on the show:

It was quick for non LaLa fans to say that they are happy her role on Power is over because she can’t act.

LaLa clapped back and said, “If people can do better why aren’t they getting the acting jobs she’s getting.”

Period!

Source: theybf.com

