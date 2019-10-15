Jury trial set for driver accused running school bus lights, killing 3 kids

FULTON COUNTY — The jury trial for a woman accused of killing three kids and injuring a fourth when she disregarded the stop arm and lights on a school bus last year is set to begin on Tuesday.

Alyssa Shepherd is charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of disregarding the stop arms on a school bus causing injury.

Police say she was driving a Toyota Tacoma on State Road 25 sometime after 7 a.m. when she allegedly “disregarded” the stop arm and lights on a stopped school bus in front of a mobile home park, striking four kids who were crossing the street to board the bus. Shepherd told police she saw the lights flashing, but she didn’t realize it was a school bus until the kids were in front of her, according to court documents.

