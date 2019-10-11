Health department reports 2 more vaping-related deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported two more Hoosiers have died from severe lung injuries caused by e-cigarette use.

Three vaping-related deaths have been reported in Indiana since Sept. 6, according to the health department. The people who died were adults, which was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping in Indiana has doubled in the past month, according to the health department. The majority of cases have occurred in people between 16 and 29 years old.

