Missouri Bar Charging By The Hour, Not Drink

A bar in Missouri says it is selling time instead of drinks. Open Concept in St. Louis opened last Friday and charges customers for their time at the bar, rather than the cocktails or beers they consume. Their website says people can drink as much as they can legally handle for an average price of ten-dollars per hour. Guests book a time in advance and it begins when they receive their first drink. So if you’re going to make a roadtrip to St. Louis anytime soon, Open Concept may have to be on your ‘to do’ list.

Do you think a ‘Open Concept’ type bar would work here in Indianapolis?

Click Here For The Whole Story–https://thetakeout.com/open-concept-st-louis-bar-charges-by-hour-not-drink-1838844929

