David Oyelowo To Lead The Cast Of Bill Clinton’s Book Adaptation

Selma star David Oyelowo will front the TV series adaptation of former U.S. leader Bill Clinton’s bestseller The President Is Missing.

Showtime bosses have picked up the project, based on Clinton’s book with James Patterson, and now Oyelowo has signed on to star and executive produce, alongside the ex-president and the thriller writer.

Oyelowo will portray a powerless vice president who suddenly becomes the president.

“David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays,” Gary Levine, the president of entertainment at Showtime Networks tells Deadline. “Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama.”

Also On 106.7 WTLC: