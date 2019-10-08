Mother Upset About ‘Lunch Shaming’ at Lebanon Schools

LEBANON — A Lebanon mother is upset after she says her kids were denied breakfast and “lunch shamed” because they didn’t have enough money on their account.

Shaina Lawson says her 2nd and 5th grade daughters came home crying on Thursday from Harney Elementary School after she says the cafeteria worker denied them breakfast.

“You should never take food away from an innocent child,” Lawson said. “It’s awful.”

Lawson didn’t put more money on their accounts in time and says their food was taken away from them in front of everyone.

“The lady took their food from them in front of everyone in the lunch room and told them because they didn’t have money on there that they were not allowed to eat,” Lawson said. “There were kids snickering in the back of the line, made them feel very uncomfortable. I can only imagine how they were feeling.

