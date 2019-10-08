Carmel Residents Take 5G Cell Tower Concerns to City Council Meeting

CARMEL — Residents were voicing their concerns over the new 5G towers in Carmel at the city council meeting Monday night.

The new small cell towers for 5G are popping up all over and some people are not happy about them.

Last week, Call 6 Investigates told you about how companies, like AT&T and Verizon, don’t have to tell you when they are installed.

Gail Thomas is just one of the many people who came to the meeting to voice their concerns about the towers.

“Right in front of your home, where your children play, kind of at bedroom level,” Thomas said. “These are all the very serious considerations that we have.”

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: