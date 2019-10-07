Family Holds Vigil for Man Killed in Home Invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends of a man who was shot and killed in a home invasion this weekend came together to remember him Sunday.

Family members confirmed to RTV6 that Michael Zdenek was the victim who was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Edgemont Avenue.

There were posters with Zdenek’s pictures and written messages to memorialize him with one saying, “RIP, Dad. There is nothing in this world that can explain how I feel.”

