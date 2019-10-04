CDC Sounds Alarm Over Vaping Illness Outbreak

Illnesses and deaths related to vaping are showing no signs of slowing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of cases linked to vaping continues to rise “at a brisk pace” with 18 confirmed deaths and more than one-thousand cases in almost every state. Nearly 300 new cases has been confirmed over the past week with several deaths still under investigation. The CDC has sent out more than 100 physicians to investigate since the lung disease started to emerge as a public threat in July.

Read More on this story at https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/03/vaping-lung-cases-surge-to-more-than-1000-with-at-least-18-deaths-cdc-says.html

