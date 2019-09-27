Amazon Enlists Samuel L. Jackson For Alexa Voice

Amazon is letting folks program their Alexa devices to sound like actor Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson is the first celebrity voice for the virtual assistant. Users who pay the one-dollar to enable Jackson’s voice will be able to get the weather from him and even have him tell them jokes. Amazon even suggests that once Sam’s voice is up and running, users ask him to sing them happy birthday.

Can you imagine Samuel L. Jackson channeling his Jules character from ‘Pulp Fiction’ telling you the forecast?

(Source-CNN)

