INDIANAPOLIS —Eli Lilly is opening part of its campus to the community.

Tuesday the company officially donated South Street Square Park to Indianapolis. The company says transferring the property was always part of the plan.

Eli Lilly developed the park on its corporate headquarters downtown Indianapolis to provide a place for people to enjoy green space in the middle of the city.

