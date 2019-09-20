City Announces New Grant to Help College Students

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis introduced a new grant that will help college students who are at risk of dropping out of school because of a lack of money.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Achieves said local universities see a significant number of qualified students drop classes due to money problems.

So the city announced a new grant called The Indy Achieves Completion Grant, which will help students at IUPUI and Ivy Tech in Indianapolis.

The grant is designed to help cover financial shortfalls affecting students’ ability to pay academic costs.

