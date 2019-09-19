Apple To Build IPhones Using Recycled Rare Earth Metals

I-Phones are about to go green. Apple plans to use recycled rare earth metals to build the Taptic Engine. That’s the part that lets the iPhones mimic a button click. The company will start off using an outside supplier, but hopes to eventually gets robots to recover the metals. Apple is also looking into how to improve the machines that recycle the metals as well, all in an effort to make its products more environmentally friendly. Now how much is that going to cost you the consumer? We’ll see soon enough.

