Ball State President Says University Has Record Enrollment

MUNCIE — Ball State president Geoffory Mearns said the university is making progress towards its goal of being the front door to Muncie and Delaware County.

Mearns told RTV6 the university’s enrollment level hit an all-time record with nearly 23,000 students at the school this year.

The freshman class has also seen explosive growth with 4,000 students, also the biggest in the school’s 101-year history.

Ball State took over operation of the struggling Muncie Community School District at the start of last school year after years declines in school enrollment and money problems.

