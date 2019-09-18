Debate Over Skateboarding Continues in Carmel

CARMEL — The Carmel City Council introduced an ordinance at Monday’s meeting to expand the city’s ban on skateboards and scooters and said it has received complaints about skateboarders putting drivers in dangerous situations.

The council is trying to expand the already existing skateboard ban in public places.

Tim Devlin loves skateboarding and visits the skate park at the Monon Community Center often.

“It’s super important for me, for most of my exercise I guess, but also it’s a creative, social outlet for me,” Devlin said.

But it’s not people like Devlin the city-council president said it gets complaints about.

