Have your work commutes been longer than normal? It is probably due to the Indiana Department Of Transportation’s $150 Million construction project. They are invested in cleaning up major interstates and state roads damaged by harsh winters.

Construction will include resurfacing, pothole patching, bridge repair and much more. Below are a list of lane closures and restrictions. For more information, maps, and updates, visit https://www.in.gov/indot/3941.htm

Full Closures

I-465 SB/WB from I-65 to I-70 on southeast side of Indianapolis ALL LANES CLOSED Detour : Follow I-65 and I-70 through downtown Indianapolis or follow the I-465 outer loop



Lane Restrictions

I-465 WB from Keystone Ave. to College Ave. 2 lanes open 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 SB from U.S. 36/S.R. 67 (Pendleton Pike) to I-70 2 lanes open 9 p.m. Friday to September 14

I-465 EB from I-865 to U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) 1 lane open 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 2 lanes open in each direction Now through October 3

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction Now through October 9



What You Need To Know About The Marion County Construction Project was originally published on hot963.com

