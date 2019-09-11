Indiana Teacher Advocates for More Mental Health Resources for Teachers and Students

MT. VERNON — One local school is taking significant steps to support mental health initiatives with both students and teachers.

Mt. Vernon Middle School 7th grade teacher Deb Thomas is a ‘Top Ten Teacher of the Year’ in Indiana. She advocates for more mental health resources for teachers after she suddenly lost a fellow educator last year.

Thomas is pushing lawmakers to create legislation that better addresses mental health support and training for teachers.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: