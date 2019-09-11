Mental Health Awareness
Indiana Teacher Advocates for More Mental Health Resources for Teachers and Students

MT. VERNON — One local school is taking significant steps to support mental health initiatives with both students and teachers.

Mt. Vernon Middle School 7th grade teacher Deb Thomas is a ‘Top Ten Teacher of the Year’ in Indiana. She advocates for more mental health resources for teachers after she suddenly lost a fellow educator last year.

Thomas is pushing lawmakers to create legislation that better addresses mental health support and training for teachers.

