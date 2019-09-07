Ben Carson, Top Housing Leader, Praises Indianapolis’ East Side Project

INDIANAPOLIS — The nation’s top housing leader made a pit stop in Indianapolis to discuss affordable places for seniors to live and youth to learn.

Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, traveled to the Circle City to tour a development under construction and discuss increasing help for low-income families.

Carson was on the city’s east side to look over a project that will benefit families and children. He toured the PR Mallory site on the 3000 Block of East Washington Street with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana.

Decades ago, the PR Mallory site was an old factory. It will soon include affordable housing for seniors and two charter schools including Purdue Polytechnic High School. The school is currently at Circle Centre Mall but will be open in the neighborhood for the 2020-2021 school year.