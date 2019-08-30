Sasha Obama is going to be a ‘Wolverine’

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama is among this year’s incoming freshmen at the University of Michigan. Students have spotted 18 year old Sasha Obama around campus this week accompanied by Secret Service agents, and she was also at freshman orientation. She is the first member of her immediate family to attend a public university. Former President Obama went to Columbia University for his undergraduate degree, former First Lady Michelle Obama earned a degree from Princeton University, and Sasha’s older sister Malia is in her junior year this fall at Harvard University.

(Source-Yahoo)

