After Leslie Jones quit Saturday Night Live after being on the show for 5 years everyone is beginning to wonder who else will leave the show!

Well one person we can cross off the list is Keenan Thompson! Keenan made a comment saying, “SNL is a Forever Plan”

Thompson will now be the longest member of SNL.

Alec Baldwin is not returning to SNL to play Donald Trump.

Thompson has new projects coming up within the show! Stay Tuned!

Source: consequenceofsound.com

