Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in 2020

Showtime is set to air a new series, titled First Ladies, that will tell the stories of some of our former First Ladies. This series will probably be one of the most talked about series, so it makes sense to hire the best.

Not only has Viola Davis been casted to play Michelle Obama, she will be the executive producer. Along with Michelle Obama, first season will also feature Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The drama series is set to come out in 2020.

Source: pagesix.com