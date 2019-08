Well if you think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is eye candy you might look at him like a money tree!

The Rock has been named the highest paid actor AGAIN!

Forbes magazine now says the actor has reached 89 million dollars!

Whew that’s a lot of schmoney!

Last year he was number 2 but he has made his way to the top!

Source: forbes.com

