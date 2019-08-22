Pharrell Collaborates With Adidas To Campaign Women’s Rights

Pharrell Williams has launched a campaign with Adidas Originals about women’s rights and is aiming to collaborate with women across arts and activism.

The “Now Is Her Time” campaign has a collection of clothing and footwear for all ages that range from adults to infants. The campaign was shot by Collier Schorr and highlights some of the women who are involved in the campaign, such as Syd, Tyra Mitchell, Sheena Cain and more.

It will launch, both online and in-store, on Saturday August 31st.

(Source–Hip Hop Wired)