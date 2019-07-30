Uncategorized
Indiana food bank distributed one million pounds of food in 5 days

In just five days Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana distributed a record amount of food through its distribution center on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

A total of 1,078,561 pounds of food — 540,561 pounds distributed directly to Gleaners 21-count service area — was distributed between the Regional Produce Processing Center to other food banks in the state and surrounding states between July 22 and July 26.

“Most importantly, over 800,000 meals were provided to the hungry in our community and in our country thanks to your efforts,” Joe Slater, Gleaners’ COO and CFO, said in an email to his staff.

(Source-TheIndychannel.com)

Gleaners Food Bank Of Indianapolis

