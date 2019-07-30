Indiana food bank distributed one million pounds of food in 5 days

In just five days Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana distributed a record amount of food through its distribution center on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Related: Who Knew: 5 Foods You Should Not Donate To Food Banks

A total of 1,078,561 pounds of food — 540,561 pounds distributed directly to Gleaners 21-count service area — was distributed between the Regional Produce Processing Center to other food banks in the state and surrounding states between July 22 and July 26.

Related: Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul Food Line

“Most importantly, over 800,000 meals were provided to the hungry in our community and in our country thanks to your efforts,” Joe Slater, Gleaners’ COO and CFO, said in an email to his staff.

(Source-TheIndychannel.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: