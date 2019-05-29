Access Indy May 26, 2019

Hosted by Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter
Interviews:
- Black-female vintner and entrepreneur Nicole Kearney of Sip and Share Wines. Sip and Share Wines will be at the Vintage Indiana Wine Festival! For more information, visit https://www.sipnsharewine.net/
- Nichelle M. Hayes, executive director of Center for Black Literature and Culture. The CBLC will be hosting Juneteenth festivities. For more info, visit https://www.indypl.org/locations/central-library/center-for-black-literature-and-culture
