38 Must Read Books By African-American Writers

Everyday we should find way to honor African Americans.

However, like most people, Black History Month sis the beginning of that, as we start with 28 days to honor African Americans and the contributions they make to culture, including through literature.

Over the years and even more so today, books provide a space for black authors to tell their stories authentically, honestly and in variety of genres like fiction, poetry, historical texts and memoirs.

Below are list of books by African-American authors that we feel you should add to your reading list today!!

1. I Am a Black Woman (1970) by Mari Evans

2. The Essential Etheridge Knight by Etheridge Knight

3. The Big Smoke by Adrian Matejka

4. Mixology by Adrian Matejka

5. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

6. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

7. Miles Morales: Spider-Man by Jason Reynolds

8. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi (Publication date March 2020)

9. Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea by Nikki Giovanni

10. Becoming – Michelle Robinson Obama

11. Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice by Phillip M Hoose

12. The Dream Keeper and Other Poems by Langston Hughes

13. Through My Eyes by Ruby Bridges

14. Between the World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates

15. Assata: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur

16. Dreams from My Father by Barack Obama

17. Monster by Walter Dean Myers

18. Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

19. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

20. The Autobiography of Malcolm X as told to Alex Haley

21. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

22. Kaffir Boy by Mark Mathabane

23. Kindred by Octavia Butler

24. If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

25. The Fire Next Tine by James Baldwin

26. THE CROSSOVER by Kwame Alexander

27. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

28. Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

29. Piecing Me Together by Renée Watson

30. The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore

31. March Book: Three by Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin

32. Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

33. Children of Blood and Bone – Tomi Adeyemi

34. Harriet Tubman by Catherine Clinton

35. Pimp Airship by Maurice Broaddus

36. Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

37. The Source of Self-Regard – by Toni Morrison

38. 100 Amazing Facts About the Negro by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Thank you to our Indiana Library Partners:

Allen County – https://acpl-cms.wise.oclc.org/

Anderson – https://www.and.lib.in.us/

Benton Harbor – http://www.bentonharborlibrary.com/

Elkhart – http://www.bentonharborlibrary.com/

Muncie – https://www.munciepubliclibrary.org/

Plainfield – https://www.plainfieldlibrary.net/

St. Joseph – https://sjcpl.org/

Center for Black Lit – https://www.indypl.org/locations/central-library/center-for-black-literature-and-culture

