38 Must Read Books By African-American Writers

Everyday we should find way to honor African Americans.
However, like most people, Black History Month sis the beginning of that, as we start with 28 days to honor African Americans and the contributions they make to culture, including through literature.
Over the years and even more so today, books provide a space for black authors to tell their stories authentically, honestly and in variety of genres like fiction, poetry, historical texts and memoirs.
Below are list of books by African-American authors that we feel you should add to your reading list today!!
1. I Am a Black Woman (1970) by Mari Evans
2. The Essential Etheridge Knight by Etheridge Knight
3. The Big Smoke by Adrian Matejka
4. Mixology by Adrian Matejka
5. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
6. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
7. Miles Morales: Spider-Man by Jason Reynolds
8. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi (Publication date March 2020)
9. Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea by Nikki Giovanni
10. Becoming – Michelle Robinson Obama
11. Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice by Phillip M Hoose
12. The Dream Keeper and Other Poems by Langston Hughes
13. Through My Eyes by Ruby Bridges
14. Between the World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates
15. Assata: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur
16. Dreams from My Father by Barack Obama
17. Monster by Walter Dean Myers
18. Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe
19. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
20. The Autobiography of Malcolm X as told to Alex Haley
21. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
22. Kaffir Boy by Mark Mathabane
23. Kindred by Octavia Butler
24. If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
25. The Fire Next Tine by James Baldwin
26. THE CROSSOVER by Kwame Alexander
27. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
28. Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
29. Piecing Me Together by Renée Watson
30. The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore
31. March Book: Three by Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin
32. Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
33. Children of Blood and Bone – Tomi Adeyemi
34. Harriet Tubman by Catherine Clinton
35. Pimp Airship by Maurice Broaddus
36. Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
37. The Source of Self-Regard – by Toni Morrison
38. 100 Amazing Facts About the Negro by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
