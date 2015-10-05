Angela Bassett​ & Naomi Campbell Look Younger Than Lady Gaga At Red Carpet Premiere

Actress Angela Bassett and model Naomi Campbell are scientific proof that, “black don’t crack” The two are starring in this season’s FX hit series, American Horror Story: Hotel. This is Bassett’s third season as a member of the cast. Typically the anthology series alternates in casting but Ms. Bassett scored her second and third Emmy nominations for her roles American Horror Story: Coven and American Horror Story: Freak Show. We doubt she’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Naomi can still be seen gracing an occasional catwalk and magazine centerfold. She just slayed the cover of VOGUE: Brazil. But it seems as if she’s looking to do even more acting roles having had a five-episode arc in season one of Empire. As of now, Naomi will appear in two episodes of American Horror Story: Hotel as Claudia Bankson.

Also new to this season of #AHSHotel, is pop star Lady Gaga. Besides her duets album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek” she hasn’t been making much noise in her music career. Maybe it’s because she’s been busy studying her lines for her thirteen episodes of the series.

Gaga, 29 posed for pictures with Naomi, 44 and Angela, 57 at the #AHSHotel premiere. Even though all of the ladies look stunning, Naomi and Angela don’t look a day over 30! #LifeGoals

Check out some of the pics from the red carpet and let us know if you’ll be watching the latest season of American Horror Story which premieres on October 7th on FX.

