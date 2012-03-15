Video: Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon Boo’d Up and Kissing

BobbiBobbi Kristina Steps Out with her man. Whitney Houston’s mom, Cissy, has let it be known she’s not at all happy with her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina dating her “unofficially” adopted brother Nick Gordon. We toldya the two are allegedly hooking up and living together in Whitney’s Atlanta home. A friend close to the couple has even said Nick proposed and they’re engaged! Rumors really started to spread after folks saw what looks like an engagement ring on Bobbi’s finger. The two took to Twitter this week defending their relationship.

Word is Cissy hit the roof after seeing the video below of Bobbi Kris and Nick holding hands and kissing. Cissy told a close friend, “What they’re doing is incestuous.” Cissy feels her granddaughter has problems and Nick is taking advantage of her.

Although Whitney never formally adopted Nick, she considered him her son and Bobbi called him her brother. For his part, Nick called Bobbi his sister.

Source: Black Media Scoop http://www.blackmediascoop.com/2012/03/15/its-wrong-cissy-pissed-bobbi-kristina-dating-adopted-brother/

