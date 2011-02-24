Michael Jacksons Kids and Mom Speak Out Tomorrow On GMA

BE FRIENDS WITH FIRST LADY ON FACEBOOK OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER

Michael Jackson’s three children have carried on their father’s philanthropic legacy with a recent visit to struggling families at a Los Angeles-based charity which helps homeless families, according to a report on “Good Morning America.”

Footage of the visit was shown this morning in a preview of Robin Roberts’ interview with Prince Michael, 14, Paris, 12, eight-year-old Blanket and their grandmother Katherine, set to air on Friday (Feb. 25).

Robin Roberts with Prince Michael I and Paris Katherine at a homeless facility in Los Angeles.

During the chat, Katherine reveals the kids have “adjusted pretty well” to life without their father.

Asked about their plans for the future, Prince tells Roberts, “I guess continue what our dad was doing.”

And Paris, who has previously expressed her desire to become an actress, is already planning to test her skills onstage. She adds, “I’m thinking about auditioning for a play next week.”

Click here to read more and to check out the video clip of Katherine Jackson’s interview

(courtesy of eurweb)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: