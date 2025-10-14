Listen Live
Whitestown Police Nab $176K in Cocaine, Arrest Indianapolis Woman

Published on October 14, 2025

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A routine traffic stop conducted by the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) on Monday evening led to a major drug bust, with officers seizing nearly 25 pounds of cocaine. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on southbound I-65 near the 131-mile marker. WMPD officers stopped a black Chevrolet sedan driven by Tionia Britany Miles, 36, of Indianapolis. During the traffic stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana, which established probable cause for a search of the vehicle.

Large Drug Haul Discovered

Upon searching the trunk, officers located a black duffel bag containing ten large packages wrapped in silver material. Field testing confirmed the substance to be cocaine, weighing approximately 24.5 pounds.

The estimated street value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately $176,000.

Miles was immediately taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Boone County Jail. She is being held pending preliminary charges of Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony.

The WMPD highlighted the significance of the seizure in the context of the ongoing drug epidemic.

“The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department remains committed to combating drug trafficking and keeping dangerous substances off our roadways and out of our communities,” the department stated. “WMPD takes pride in intercepting this significant quantity of narcotics before it could contribute to further harm.”

Tionia Britany Miles

Tionia Britany Miles

